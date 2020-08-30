AJ Styles makes a huge claim about WWE future involving Finn Balor

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently lost his Intercontinental Championship to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. Despite his short reign with the IC title, AJ Styles has now won all the champions in WWE, except the tag team titles. Most recently, he revealed that he would like to win the tag team gold alongside none other than WWE Superstar, Finn Balor.

During his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles revealed that he wants to win the Tag Team Championships in WWE someday. He then went on to reveal that he would like to team up with Finn Balor as both Superstars share a long history.

That being said, AJ Styles also acknowledged that both Superstars are on two different brands, and he is not sure how that will work out. However, he is hopeful of lifting the tag team gold alongside Finn Balor in WWE. Here's what AJ Styles had to say,

"You know, the only championship I haven't held in WWE is the tag team championships. If I'm able to find a partner, at some point, and win those, I will have won all the belts in WWE. [Finn would make a great partner] but he's in NXT and I'm on SmackDown, so I don't know how that would ever work. Listen, whether I have to go down to NXT or he has to come to SmackDown, I'm willing to do that. I mean, shoot, it would be fun, and different is good."

Apart from Finn Balor, AJ Styles also praised two other NXT Superstars -- Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream. He believes that Cole can put up five-star matches and expects Velveteen Dream to do the same as well.

"Well, I know I could have one with Adam Cole. I know I could. Velveteen Dream, I think that would be another one." (H/T WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

AJ Styles moved to SmackDown earlier this year and immediately set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship. He went on to win a massive tournament to win the IC Title for the first time. Following that, AJ Styles was involved in brief feuds before Jeff Hardy challenged him for the gold.

Finally, AJ Styles lost his championship to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown last week. The latter then went on to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura on the last episode of SmackDown and was briefly involved in an altercation with AJ Styles. However, Styles will now have to wait for his title rematch as the same episode of SmackDown also marked the return of Sami Zayn who claims that he is the original Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book these three Superstars moving forward.