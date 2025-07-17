AJ Styles may leave WWE, but won't return to TNA Slammiversary alone

TNA is set to host its Slammiversary event this Sunday at the UBS Arena. AJ Styles has been rumored to make his return to the Nashville-based promotion during the show, after TNA President Carlos Silva teased it in a tweet.

Ad

While The Phenomenal One could make his return during the TNA World Championship match, there's a chance he might not return alone.

Joe Hendry wins the TNA World Championship, and Mike Santana turns heel

Joe Hendry is set to face Mike Santana and the champion Trick Williams in a Triple Threat match for the TNA World Title at Slammiversary. Hendry could finally get his revenge on Trick and get back the TNA World Title at the show.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

Hendry could win back the TNA World Championship and bring it back to TNA. However, Mike Santana could turn on him after being frustrated by the loss and attack him. He could be joined by Trick along with his other mates.

AJ Styles makes surprise TNA return

While Hendry is being attacked by Santana and Williams, a familiar melody could shock the UBS Arena in New York. AJ Styles could finally make his long-awaited TNA return after nearly 11 years as "Get Ready to Fly" plays in the background. TNA President Carlos Silva even teased Styles' return by saying Slammiversary is going to be "PHENOMENAL."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ recently stated that his retirement is very close, and this could be a great way for Styles to leave WWE for a while and go back to TNA before he finally retires. AJ Styles could take out everyone in the ring and help even the odds for the new TNA World Champion. However, they could still get outnumbered by the heels and need backup.

Cody Rhodes shocks the world

To continue the streak of shocking moments, Cody Rhodes could make his surprise return to the Impact Zone in New York. Rhodes could come out to aid AJ Styles and Joe Hendry in fighting off the bad guys.

To end the show, Styles and Rhodes could raise Joe Hendry's hand and proudly acknowledge him as the new face of TNA. Both Styles and Rhodes have a great history in the Nashville-based company, and it would be great to have them return at Slammiversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE