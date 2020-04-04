AJ Styles on what it is like facing The Undertaker in a Boneyard match

Styles gives his take on facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker versus AJ Styles is a match many fans have been waiting for.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles

AJ Styles will face The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Styles and Undertaker's feud started at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia where Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match, pinning Styles after a solitary chokeslam for the win.

Styles called out Undertaker multiple times on RAW after that, calling him old and broken down and even taking a shot at Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool. This led to Undertaker's promo on RAW last week, where we got to see a different version of him. The promo will go down as one of the best of Taker's career.

AJ Styles has an uphill task ahead of him at WrestleMania, arguably one of the stiffest tests of his career.

Styles sat down with Newsweek ahead of WrestleMania 36. During the interview, he was asked about what it was like facing a legend like The Undertaker at the Show of Shows. Here's what Styles had to say:

It's awesome considering the circumstances. We didn't have [this type of match] planned in the beginning. But at the same time, I rather have him in a boneyard than in an empty arena match. So I'm very happy with the WrestleMania match.

Styles also gave fans an insight into how he was preparing for a Boneyard match. We don't yet know what a Boneyard match is although reports suggest that it could be in a graveyard setting with possibly a buried alive stipulation.

Styles said that preparing for a Boneyard match was different from usual especially without any fans. Here's what he had to say:

It's definitely different. It was either going to be in front of no one or in a yard of some sort. And in that respect I'm definitely happy with what has happened. And while there are no fans there, there wasn't going to be fans in an empty arena match anyway. So it's kind of like picking your poison. And what me and The Undertaker are doing, it's going to be awesome. We can be totally unique in what we do and totally different.

Undertaker versus AJ Styles is a match fans have been waiting to see for a while. Even though it will take place in a closed set, this could give WWE the chance to give fans a cinematic experience. If done right, the Boneyard match could be one of the most memorable of the night.