AJ Styles has only one way to get an Undisputed WWE title match despite Nick Aldis not obliging to his request

AJ Styles is at his wit's end right now. His desperation and desire to become the Undisputed WWE Champion have led him to request a chance from Nick Aldis. However, the SmackDown general manager has made it clear that The Phenomenal One will need to earn such an opportunity.

Now, earning an opportunity like that takes time. And, as AJ Styles said, time is a luxury that he cannot afford. So, if he wants another crack at the world title, there is only one thing he can do: attack the winner of the match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

This may seem like a drastic measure, but it's one that AJ Styles may have to consider. There are plenty of reasons why he should attack the winner. After all, there is a lot on the line. Here are a few of the reasons why.

An unexpected attack would rile up the Undisputed WWE Champion

The first thing AJ Styles should look to do is target the winner of the match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Whether it be Cody Rhodes or Logan Paul, neither of them will take the attack lightly. This will definitely rile them up to the point that they will want payback.

Expand Tweet

This could lead to either one of them approaching Nick Aldis directly or Styles himself, demanding a match. With that, Styles will get exactly what he wants, which will lead to the next part of his plan.

AJ Styles can demand that the Undisputed WWE Championship be put on the line

As mentioned earlier, the winner between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, if attacked by AJ Styles, will want payback. If that is the case, The Phenomenal One can introduce terms of his own: the only way either Rhodes or Paul are getting their hands on Styles is if the title is on the line.

It's the perfect way for Styles to ensure that he gets his chance at the Undisputed WWE Championship. If the attack is successful, it will not be him but rather the champion who demands to face him one-on-one in the ring. But, being the cunning superstar that he is, he can demand that the title be up for grabs in any match he has with the champion.

Styles is a credible opponent who will keep the champion busy until SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer just got bigger, as WWE recently announced that the winner of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will get to challenge the champion. However, there are still two whole months before SummerSlam rolls around, and till then, WWE will need to keep its champions busy.

In the case of the Undisputed WWE Championship, many believe that Cody Rhodes will retain his title, despite the challenge Logan Paul will prove to be. If that proves to be true, The American Nightmare will need a good rivalry before he faces a new opponent at SummerSlam, and AJ Styles could be the right man for the job.

Expand Tweet

It certainly is a rivalry made in heaven, and Backlash France proved it. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what WWE has in store for AJ Styles, which means the WWE Universe will just have to wait and see.

