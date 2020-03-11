AJ Styles opens up candidly on WWE's use of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

Booking and planning a WWE show must, in many respects, must be an utterly thankless task.

No matter who sits at the top of the table holds the key championships, or battles away in the main event and hogs all of the television time, there is always someone seemingly unhappy with their lot.

Wrestlers from across the roster will believe they are deserving of a greater chance to shine, and the millions of fans watching all around the world will be playing the role of proverbial armchair expert, demanding that this star or that performer should be being used better – nor not, as the case may be.

It’s truly a never-ending merry go round and, currently, the likes of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander are among the names fans are rooting for – particularly the former, with fans feeling the former NXT star’s rise in WWE has halted a little too rapidly, having gone from challenging for the WWE Championship to being utilized on Main Event in the space of a couple of weeks.

AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion and one of the key figures on Monday Night RAW, was seemingly a voice of reason when he opened up on hysteria that sometimes arises when a particular wrestler is – according to popular perception at least – not being utilized.

Speaking on WWE Backstage, he insisted that the future of WWE sits firmly with the likes of the young duo, and that there shouldn’t be too much need to be wrapped up and focused on what is happening with them in the present day.

He said,

“These guys were high for a moment - I got beat by Cedric I may have got beat by Ricochet as well. It’s okay. We’re gonna get there. I see these guys on their way up - and just because you’re on the downturn, it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna come back up. I’ve been there, even in WWE. I was like: ‘Okay it’s not my turn, it’s somebody else’s - I just gotta wait and do the best with what I got.”

While there may be some who find themselves frustrated with their position, there’s little denying that Styles is a man whose opinion carries weight – it may just be that, within time, Alexander and Ricochet are on the rise once again.