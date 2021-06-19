"He's one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen" - AJ Styles shares his opinion on former WWE United States Champion

AJ Styles has had a lot of great feuds during his time in WWE. However, one rivalry which exceeds all is AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe. Their rivalry spans over many years and promotions as the two have often taken things to a personal level in the past. More importantly, whenever these two share the ring, the fans are in for a treat.

Earlier this week, Samoa Joe returned to WWE after being released in April this year and took on the role of a special enforcer in NXT. Joe is now responsible for taking care of matters when they spill outside the ring and is even allowed to attack another wrestler if he ever feels "provoked".

On the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Styles discussed Samoa Joe's return and even loaded some praise onto the Samoan Submission Machine.

"There's so many things about [Samoa] Joe that are great. This guy always finds a way to do what he does best. In my personal opinion he's one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen." AJ Styles continued, "You have no idea how awesome he is. If you only knew how great he was with his kicks and punches and everything he does, it's just brilliant and then, he goes and commentates and he's one of the best there too. I'm like you gotta be kidding me"

"He's always so good at everything he does, I have no doubt, he'll be the best wherever he goes and whatever he does." AJ Styles added, "I feel like I'm looking in the mirror when I talk to Joe. Him and I, we've been best friends forever so nobody better to mentor than Samoa Joe"

What's next for Samoa Joe in WWE?

Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross

As mentioned earlier, Joe returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday and was given an enforcer-esque role on the Black and Gold brand. Even though Joe isn't allowed to compete in a wrestling match he can still lay his hands on talent if need be.

Not long after showing up in WWE NXT, Joe made his presence felt during a backstage brawl between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. After his futile attempts at separating the two verbally, Samoa Joe took matters into his own hands and choked out Cole.

Many fans are expecting Joe to feud with current WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross down the line. They were even teased at the start of the show when Kross and Joe stared each other down. However, as of now, there is still no news on when Joe will be cleared to wrestle again.

