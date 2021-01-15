AJ Styles provides WWE retirement update

AJ Styles has revealed that he sometimes fears his WWE in-ring career could end within the next 12 months. However, he also believes that he has the ability to wrestle for another six years.

After making his wrestling debut in 1998, AJ Styles created a name for himself in companies including IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. In 2016, he debuted in WWE as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

At the age of 43, AJ Styles is one of WWE’s oldest full-time Superstars. Regarding his in-ring future, he told Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews that he has learned to listen to his body more in recent years.

“It's really whenever it feels right. Some days, I feel like I can go five, six more years; and then some years I'm like, 'Oh, man, I can be done this year.' As you get older, it's just changing. You have to listen to your body and figure out what it can do next.

“With my style, it's a bit different, so I like to push it still to this day. I'm going to go as long as I can, as long as I can stay healthy and see what happens and where it takes us.”

Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021

Bobby Lashley, MVP, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Robert Roode, and Shelton Benjamin are among the full-time WWE Superstars who are older than AJ Styles.

AJ Styles’ WWE accomplishments

AJ Styles held the WWE Championship for a combined 511 days

While some WWE Superstars’ careers wind down past the age of 40, AJ Styles has repeatedly defied the years since he joined WWE.

AJ Styles’ WWE accomplishments include winning the WWE Championship (x2), Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship (x3). He also won WWE’s 2020 Match of the Year award for his Boneyard match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.