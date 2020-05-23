AJ Styles reacts to being traded to SmackDown, sends a message to The Undertaker

Undertaker and AJ Styles

As confirmed by WWE, AJ Styles has been officially been traded to SmackDown 'for future considerations'. The Phenomenal One reignited his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode of SmackDown and he managed to beat 'The Artist' in the first-round match of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Kayla Braxton caught up with AJ Styles backstage after the match and the former WWE Champion was fired up about his full-time return to the house he built.

AJ Styles wants to redeem himself after SmackDown move

AJ Styles declared that he was a man on a mission and that he would beat anybody who steps in the ring with him. He talked about how he wanted to redeem himself after being buried alive and hoped that The Undertaker heard every word he said.

Here's what Styles had to say during the backstage interview:

Back on the house that AJ Styles built! Is that the Blue brand you're talking about? Oh, I'm more than back. I'm on a mission. I'm on a mission to beat anybody who steps in the ring with me and I mean anyone. I got to redeem myself. I got to redeem myself! No one gets buried alive and comes back like AJ Styles and I hope The Undertaker hears every word I'm saying.

Kayla Braxton wanted to ask a follow-up question about The Undertaker but Styles interrupted her. Styles looked a bit shaken about the entire ordeal of being buried alive as that's all he had been thinking about. He said he was done talking about it before walking away.

AJ Styles will face Elias in the semi-finals of the IC title tournament and his move to SmackDown makes him the favorite to win the championship for the first time in his career.