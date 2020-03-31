AJ Styles responds to The Undertaker's message from WWE RAW, plans on leaving him "broken" at WrestleMania

AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's promo from this week's RAW.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Undertaker sent one final message to AJ Styles ahead of their highly-awaited, first-time-ever clash at WrestleMania 36

As noted, not only did Taker mention Styles by his real name of Allen Jones, but also carved the latter's name on a Tombstone, putting 'The Phenomenal One' on notice in typical Undertaker fashion.

Styles, however, has now responded to 'The Phenom' and his promo from last night via his latest tweet.

In the lead-up to his clash against AJ Styles at WrestleMania, The Undertaker has shown signs of a potential change in character and we've seen shades of 'The American Badass'. Last night on RAW, Taker mentioned Styles by his real name of Allen Jones, after the latter had made things personal when he involved Taker's wife Michelle McCool into the feud.

Responding to Undertaker's final message ahead of WrestleMania 36, Styles took to Twitter and asked 'The Deadman' to bring his very best but also assured that he plans on leaving the latter broken in the middle of the boneyard.

Everyone wants to a “badass” (see what I did there?) around #WrestleMania. I’m phenomenal all year. Every year.



Bring what you got left. I plan on leaving your broken body in the middle of the boneyard.



This one’s gonna be good. #WWERaw https://t.co/ofT00izzgU — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 31, 2020

What's next for Styles and Undertaker?

AJ Styles and The Undertaker will collide against each other at WrestleMania 36 which is scheduled for the 4th and 5th of April and will be hosted at the WWE Performance Center. Both Taker and Styles will face each other in a unique Boneyard Match.