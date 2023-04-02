AJ Styles could reunite with surprising former Champion upon WWE return

AJ Styles has been out of action for several months after suffering an injury at a WWE Live Event in the fall of 2022.

This happened at the worst time for Styles because it meant he would miss The Royal Rumble and the entire Road To WrestleMania. With The Phenomenal One out, The O.C. were rarely featured on weekly television, and their future is currently unclear.

Heading into WrestleMania, there have been slight teases that MVP could be about to turn on Omos, and he could decide to do this at WrestleMania and unite with Brock Lesnar instead.

If that happens, the swerve here could be that Styles makes his return and then reunites with Omos since the two men once worked well as a tag team.

Omos was able to be himself around Styles, and the former world champion took him under his wing, which allowed him to excel.

Could Omos need assistance following WWE WrestleMania

Omos is in a challenging position at the moment, he is someone who could be pushed to the main event level of WWE but he isn't seen as a credible threat.

The WWE Universe has already panned his match against Brock Lesnar, and it's unclear if it will deliver tonight. Omos isn't seen as the main eventer, and MVP isn't the man to turn him into the star he needs to be.

AJ Styles could take him back under his wing and mold him into a different superstar before then unleashing him in a few months and helping him become a future world champion.

Styles has the experience and knowledge to pass on, which could be a better option than returning and rejoining The O.C.

Would you like to see Omos work with AJ Styles when he returns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

