AJ Styles reveals advice Triple H gave him in his first WWE run

During the latest episode of WWE Untold - WWE's behind the scenes documentary series which airs on the WWE Network - AJ Styles went into detail about his initial run with WWE and why it didn't last very long.

During the segment of the documentary where Styles recalled his first run in WWE, he revealed his concern about the way he structured his matches back then.

"My first match in WWE was with Rick Michaels. I think when you are coming up it’s more about the spots. The reason why you think like that is because you’ve got to get some attention. You’ve got to have someone wanting to see what you’re about to do next. And, if I watch it back today, I will hate it. Because it’s all about the story. And there’s a story that can be told within the wrestling match that makes sense, when you can put in those flips and whatnot. But it doesn’t all work the way that, you know, the way that I put it together way back then. The only way you get to that point in your career, when you understand that, is experience." Said Styles.

Triple H, who was one of the biggest stars in the company at that time, gave AJ Styles some advice about how to move through his matches.

"It was pretty cool because, after that, I’m walking to the back and Triple H comes up to me and he says, “Hey. Just, uh… you wanna make sure you slow down… if you think you’re going too fast, just slow down a little bit more.” I said “But…”, and we were just moving through it, and I wish I hadn’t said anything. Because nobody likes a ‘But’ guy. “But, but, but…” Nah."

AJ Styles also revealed he didn't like his wrestling name

Crazy to see the journey. In some ways the #RoyalRumble was the end goal, but for me, it was just the beginning of a new chapter. Check out #WWEUntold on @WWENetwork now. #Phenomenal https://t.co/MUJFsV5Yye — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 17, 2021

The Phenomenal One also revealed in the documentary that he was not a fan of the name 'AJ Styles' at the start of his career.

"I didn’t like it. The name ‘Styles’? It just sounded so quirky to me. It didn’t sound cool at all. And it was just spelled S-T-Y-L-E-S. Why didn’t I spell it differently? Like, S-T-I-L-E-Z, or something like… Do something different. It was just so common!"

Thankfully, Styles has since come to love the name that helped make him famous. You can watch the most recent episode of WWE Untold on the WWE Network now.