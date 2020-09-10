AJ Styles reveals how long he had to stay in his basement for after testing positive for COVID-19

While AJ Styles, Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and Adam Pearce were exceptions, WWE instructed superstars and staff to keep their COVID-19 positive results a secret. AJ Styles did that at first, but only recently came out and admitted that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

From what it seems, AJ Styles may have been an asymptomatic case. However, once WWE started testing superstars (which took long enough), multiple positive cases had come up.

AJ Styles spoke about his COVID-19 situation on his Twitch stream and said that he had to be quarantined for ten days, which is how long he was inside his basement (H/T PostWrestling.com):

"Another thing I need to clarify is with the COVID. I had that like a month-and-a-half ago, whenever it was to the point where the CDC says you have to be quarantined for ten days. I got tested, I went home for ten days, stayed in the basement, was able to go to work because of the scheduling when they had it (TV tapings) next, it was ten days I was able to go back to work."

AJ Styles said that he let fans know because he wanted to let them know. He even revealed that it wasn't that bad for him and some of the others:

"The reason I let you guys know is that I wanted to let you guys know that for some of us it’s not that bad, for some of them it is. I just wanted you guys to know that I had it and that I’m okay – and had I not been tested I never would have never known I had it and I could have spread it, I guess. So, that’s good on WWE’s part for testing everyone, that’s a good thing.

Did WWE test AJ Styles and other superstars too late?

It took a few months for WWE to begin testing AJ Styles and other superstars - something they were highly criticized for. In hindsight, Roman Reigns' decision to pull out of WrestleMania was quite wise, especially since he falls into the more vulnerable category of people who could contract COVID-19.

It was revealed after WWE started testing that many superstars were carrying COVID-19. The number of cases appears to have reduced within WWE, so that's a good sign.