AJ Styles reveals possible reason why The Undertaker is angry at him

The Phenomenal One recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump.

He opened up on the possible reason why The Deadman is mad at him.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker

At WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles will go one-on-one with The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. Ever since The Phenom surprised Styles at Super ShowDown and won the Tuwaiq Trophy, the two in-ring veterans have been feuding.

Styles went too far with his promos on The Undertaker, by mentioning his wife and former WWE Superstar, Michelle McCool. Fans must be aware that McCool's finisher "Faithbreaker" is similar to The Phenomenal One's "Styles Clash". Styles recently opened up on McCool's finisher and proceeded to take a shot at The Deadman.

Michelle, obviously, instead of taking tips from her husband, she was obviously, watching me elsewhere, getting some real pointers. You know, learning how to do the Styles Clash as it's called. Maybe that's what he's so angry about, he was trying to teach her some things, and obviously, she learned from the best... AJ Styles.

AJ Styles on WWE's The Bump:

The Phenomenal One isn't mincing words while going after The Undertaker's wife. The Phenom cut a promo on Styles this week on WWE RAW, and stated that he must be mad McCool executes the Faithbreaker better than he does the Styles Clash. The Undertaker also made it clear that AJ will pay the ultimate price for disrespecting McCool, and he'll make Styles famous at WrestleMania.