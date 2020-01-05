AJ Styles reveals that he is nearing the end of his career

AJ Styles is considered to be an in-ring veteran

AJ Styles is one of the best heels on Monday Night Raw at present and he is currently teasing a WrestleMania match against Randy Orton. Whilst The Phenomenal One looks to be in fantastic shape in the ring, there are a few doubts creeping into his mind as he continues his lengthy in-ring career.

Styles has already revealed that he is done with wrestling when he ends his current WWE contract in a few years time, mostly because he wants to be able to spend his retirement with his family, but also because he feels it's almost time.

The former WWE Champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he told former WWE star, Mark Henry, that he can tell that he's nearing the end of his career.

“I think I am. You know, Mark [Henry], you get older. You go, ‘Where the freak did my energy go? Why don’t I have that useless burst of energy that I had way back when.’ You can see that starting to deplete and I’ve said this before, I don’t want to be that AJ Styles that everybody goes, ‘Wow, I wish he could still do that’ or, ‘Oh wow, he’s really slow.’ I don’t want that. I wanna be the AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way. It’s just not possible," he said via Post Wresting.

AJ Styles is now 42 years old and has been wrestling for more than two decades, so it's understandable that he's now thinking about life outside of the ring.

