AJ Styles to revive 2-year-old partnership against The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Almost two months ago, The Bloodline executed a heinous two-on-one backstage assault on AJ Styles to put The Phenomenal One out of commission.

This was a scripted assault, as Styles' absence paved the way for the meteoric rise of LA Knight to the main event scene. Knight replaced Styles as John Cena's teammate for Fastlane 2023, a spot initially reserved for the two-time WWE Champion.

According to some media outlets, AJ Styles will be back on SmackDown sooner rather than later, but an official, definitive timeframe was not given. The Phenomenal One will seek revenge upon his return, aiming to make The Bloodline pay for their actions.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, as it has often been the case, The Bloodline has the numbers advantage. Fortunately for Styles, he could call upon a former ally in Omos to level the playing field.

AJ Styles and Omos had an immensely successful alliance 2-3 years ago that grew during the pandemic era. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day at WrestleMania 37, dropping it a few months later to RK-Bro at SummerSlam the same year.

Eventually, towards the end of 2021, tensions began to grow between the tag partners, and they went separate ways, turning Styles babyface in the process. As for Omos, he embarked on a mildly successful singles run.

The Nigerian Giant would serve as a massive insurance policy for The Phenomenal One. The size and power of Omos would be sufficient to counter The Bloodline's number game, leveling the playing field and allowing Styles to seek revenge.

Omos' inclusion would pave the way for the 46-year-old wrestling veteran to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If one considers Omos' status as a free agent, the alliance becomes more likely as the seven-footer could jump ship to SmackDown to rekindle an old friendship.

AJ Styles could also turn heel for a massive feud with LA Knight

Expand Tweet

As mentioned previously, LA Knight replaced AJ Styles in John Cena's extended program against The Bloodline. The feud set the foundation for the biggest match of Knight's career at Crown Jewel 2023, where the Megastar collided with Roman Reigns.

It is reasonable to assume that The Phenomenal One would have challenged Reigns in Riyadh if it was not for the backstage assault and Knight stepping into the spotlight.

Therefore, a jealous Styles could pursue the red-hot Knight instead of seeking revenge on his assailants. This would herald a massive heel turn for the veteran.

A Styles-Knight program does sound riveting. The two-time WWE Champion has a habit of bringing out the best in his opponents, and he would certainly put SmackDown's fastest-rising star to the test.

Do you think AJ Styles will seek the help of Omos to settle his score against The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.