There have been several backstage reports about WWE's plans for SummerSlam. So far, the promotion has confirmed seven matches for the upcoming pay-per-view, including six championship matches. The latest reports now suggest that AJ Styles will also defend his title at the PPV later this month.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE are currently planning to have AJ Styles defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam. The latter has won the title four times in the past and could have another shot at the IC gold at WWE's 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

It appears that the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus has come to an end with their final meeting in the 'Bar Fight'. Following that, Sheamus is seemingly involved in a feud with 'King' Baron Corbin. As for eff Hardy he is current;y not a part of any storyline but could soon find himself crossing paths with AJ Styles.

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

AJ Styles moved to SmackDown earlier this year. The Phenomenal One kickstarted another run on the blue brand by winning the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

Ove the last few weeks, we saw him engage in a short yet entertaining feud with Matt Riddle. AJ Styles successfully defended his title against Riddle, but the latter got immensely over with the WWE Universe during the rivalry. He is now rumoured to be involved in a feud with Jeff Hardy and could lock horns with the WWE icon in a title match at SummerSlam.

This is a match the @WWE Universe is going to want to see. @SuperKingofBros is a lot of things and talented is one of them, but there’s only ONE #phenomenal AJ Styles...#StylesvsRiddle #Smackdown https://t.co/AH3uaol1U2 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 17, 2020

So far, two other Superstars from SmackDown are set to defend their respective titles at the upcoming PPV. The WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is set to put his title on the line in a match against Bray Wyatt. In addition, Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against the winner of a triple-brand Battle Royal.

Her best friend Sasha Banks will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka wheres Drew McIntyre will look to retain his WWE Championship when he faces Randy Orton as SummerSlam.