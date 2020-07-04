AJ Styles talks about retiring with current IC Title reign

AJ Styles' backstage interview with WWE was quite interesting.

The Phenomenal One is confident that no one can take away the IC Title from him.

AJ Styles certainly knows what he wants from this title reign

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is currently enjoying his first title reign as the Intercontinental Champion. In the last episode of SmackDown, the Phenomenal One successfully defended his title against Drew Gulak and further established his dominance on the Blue brand.

Gulak got the opportunity to challenge AJ Styles for the IC Title after he managed to defeat the Phenomenal One in their previous encounter. When asked about the same, AJ Styles said that it was a fluke and he never doubted himself while facing Gulak in a title match.

AJ Styles further went on to say that if he does what he does best inside the ring, then he will remain unbeaten. Hence, he concluded that he could keep the Intercontinental Championship until he retires from WWE in a bold statement.

Here's what AJ Styles said in an exclusive interview with the WWE Network

"Never a doubt! You see, that last match I had with Gulak was a fluke. Everybody knows that, everybody. If I do what I do best, and that is to get in that ring and perform, I cannot be defeated. See, this is why these guys are jealous. Because I am going to have this Championship for as long as I want and I plan on having it... I don't know until I retire maybe I don't know but I could. Do you know why? Everybody knows why. I am not going to answer it. Okay I will, it's because I am Phenomenal that's why, idiot."

What's next for AJ Styles on SmackDown?

The latest episode of SmackDown had a brilliant match on the card right before AJ Styles was set to defend his IC title against Drew Gulak. The match in question saw Matt Riddle locking horns with John Morrisson in an extremely entertaining bout that instantly added so much more credibility to both the Superstars.

Riddle ended up winning the match against John Morrisson despite being constantly distracted by The Miz and Baron Corbin who were outside the ring. But things were about to take a turn for Riddle following his win.

Just when Riddle started to enjoy his victory, he was attacked by AJ Styles who wanted to avenge their previous encounter. Both Superstars were engaged in a brawl, and it was Gulak who came out to save Riddle. It is almost confirmed that Riddle will be AJ Styles' next challenger and the two Superstars could lock horns for the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.