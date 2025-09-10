  • home icon
AJ Styles to turn heel and reform the Bullet Club with two current WWE champions? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 10, 2025 23:00 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
AJ Styles makes his entrance during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

AJ Styles made another unsuccessful attempt to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He was defeated by Dominik Mysterio in a rematch on last week's episode of RAW, thanks to an interference by El Grande Americano.

The Phenomenal One initially faced Dominik for the title at SummerSlam but failed to secure the victory, as Mysterio pulled a dirty trick towards the end of the match to retain the gold. However, Styles got himself a rematch last week on RAW, but El Grande Americano interfered and cost him the bout. The veteran got his revenge this week on the red brand as he defeated El Grande in a one-on-one match.

Following his victory on this week's show, it appears that the 48-year-old might not get another Intercontinental shot against 'Dirty' Dom. However, the former WWE Champion still has a disadvantage in the numbers game, as Dirty Dom still has The Judgment Day to watch his back, but there have been cracks forming between the young Mysterio and Finn Balor.

To regain his momentum, Styles might turn heel and reform the Bullet Club with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Phenomenal One and Balor were former members of the stable before they signed with WWE.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor at WrestleMania 41 to win the Intercontinental Championship, and the 44-year-old might not have forgotten about that. Dom, Finn, and JD are currently part of The Judgment Day, and in a shocking twist, The Prince could turn on Mysterio and align himself with AJ to reform the Bullet Club in WWE.

If this happens, Balor could also cajole JD McDonagh into taking sides with them since he's one-half of the World Tag Team Champions alongside. That said, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

AJ Styles might have gone off-script on WWE RAW

AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano in a one-on-one match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, it appears that he went off-script before the match.

During the commercial break that followed his match against El Grande Americano, Styles revealed that for the first time in his career, he had no one watching his back. He also mentioned that Gallows and Anderson aren't there, and Michin is on SmackDown, because someone orchestrated a way for him not to win anymore. AJ then made a surprising statement by claiming that somebody doesn't want him to be in WWE.

Given this angle, many believe The Phenomenal One went off-script during his promo segment and possibly took shots at the creative team for their poor bookings.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

