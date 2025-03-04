AJ Styles unhappy with Hulk Hogan - Why was he angry at the WWE legend?

With close to 27 years in the pro wrestling industry, AJ Styles is one of the most experienced pro wrestlers out there. He has worked with several prominent stars over the years, from legends like Sting to up-and-coming talents like Carmelo Hayes. However, not all his experiences have been positive, and at one point, The Phenomenal One was unhappy with Hulk Hogan. The question is, why?

Ad

Well, AJ Styles revealed everything during his interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about his time with TNA Wrestling and how, at one point, the company hired both Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. Unfortunately, The Hulkster's time with the promotion is what made Styles hate him, particularly because he felt the Hall of Famer did nothing to help them.

AJ Styles is TNA royalty and helped build the company to what it is today. However, when Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan were hired, he felt some animosity towards Hogan. The former Bullet Club leader felt that while Bischoff was doing his best to help improve things, Hogan was doing nothing at all. He barely spoke about the company and never even advertised it. In Styles' opinion, Hogan was embarrassed to be associated with TNA Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"They hired Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. I believe Eric was trying to do the right thing, to see where we're at as far as getting more eyes on us that we're growing. Unfortunately, it didn't work out the way it was supposed to. We lost a lot of money. I think I was kind of pis*ed at Hogan at the time, because I was like, why doesn’t he talk about TNA? Why is he not helping us? He's not advertising at all. He never talked about TNA. I was pissed, but I now realize I think he was embarrassed. It was embarrassing to him to talk about that, so he didn’t," Styles said. [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after this, TNA apparently approached Styles and asked him to take a pay cut. Unfortunately for the company, the 47-year-old was having none of it and left once his contract expired.

AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul next week on WWE RAW

AJ Styles' annoyance with Hulk Hogan is all in the past now. Instead, The Phenomenal One is focused on the future, including WrestleMania 41. He will want to make his mark in Las Vegas, but who will he face?

Ad

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Styles will be calling out Logan Paul next week on RAW. Presumably, this will lead to a match at The Show of Shows, but he could just address Paul's blatant disrespect towards him over the last few weeks.

Expand Tweet

Either way, it will be interesting to see what Styles has to say next Monday and what it could potentially lead to further down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.