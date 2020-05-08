AJ Styles unhappy with WWE RAW return

AJ Styles

AJ Styles returned to WWE television this past week on WWE RAW, for the first time since his iconic match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. The former WWE Champion returned and won a Gauntlet Match on the Red brand, which ensured his inclusion to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

But, Styles is not happy at returning this soon and said that WWE "wasted it" by bringing him back so early. While talking on his Mixer page, this is what The Phenomenal One said:

“The return could have been more. I’ve heard people talk about ‘Well, I mean, you kinda just wasted it. AJ Styles was buried alive and he could have come back as a different character, in a different mood, a different look. Something different about AJ Styles. He came back and he was exactly the same as before he got buried.’ I’m with you.”

Styles then revealed the possible reason why he returned earlier than expected. He revealed that the men's Money in the Bank ladder match perhaps lacked "star power".

“I think circumstances had a lot to do with AJ Styles coming back when he did… maybe we need some more star power in that match. Maybe that’s what it was. “I wish we could have waited. I think, if times would have been different, that would have been something that we went with.” (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

AJ Styles in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Styles will be a part of this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV, where he will compete with five other men for the men's Money in the Bank contract. This year, the match will happen at WWE's global headquarters, with the briefcase hanging on the top of the building.

Also for the first time, both men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will happen at the same time.