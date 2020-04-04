AJ Styles wants a big change to future WrestleManias

The former WWE Champion is not a fan of this feature of WrestleMania 36 and has offered solutions.

The Phenomenal One will face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles will face off at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania is a gigantic event in scale and size and is one of the longest shows in WWE's calendar each year. Last year's WrestleMania 35 lasted more than seven hours, which left a lot of fans tired.

RAW Superstar AJ Styles feels that WrestleMania is too long and he spoke about possibly moving to a two-night format in the future, in an interview with Newsweek:

“I think we’ve got to do something, as a company. There are a lot of matches in one night, too many if you ask me. Either we cut down on the matches or have two nights. Either way is fine with me. At the end of the day, it’s up to the fans and whether they are willing to show up. And at the same time, maybe give someone a chance who can’t afford two days they can see one day or pick the night and the matches they want to see. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Next year, we’ll see what happens."

Last year's WrestleMania had a run-time of 7.5 hours, making it the longest show in WWE history. There were 16 matches on the card (including the pre-show), the same number of matches that fans will witness on this year's show as well. But, the difference on this year's WrestleMania is that it has been split into two days - April 4 and April 5, which will be the first time that The Show of Shows will be held over two days.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles faces off against The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at The Show of Shows after a very personal and heated rivalry over the last few weeks.

The Styles-Undertaker match is one of many mouthwatering clashes set to take place over the two days of WrestleMania 36. Randy Orton - who faced Styles last year at WrestleMania - faces Edge in yet another personal feud, while Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship which she won at WrestleMania 35, against Shayna Baszler.

Both the Universal and WWE Championship will also be on the line as Goldberg defends his title against Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar faces Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre.

