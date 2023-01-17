Aja Smith sends heartfelt five-word message to released WWE Superstar 

Aja Smith has become a popular official in WWE over the past few months following her promotion from NXT. She is in a relationship with fellow WWE star Leon Ruff, who was released from the promotion back in August 2021.

Ruff and Smith are married, and the former star has made his way over to AEW but is yet to sign an official contract with Tony Khan's company. That being said, Smith chose to share a heartfelt message with her other half on social media today after making light of the way he usually acts in the gym.

"Don't forget I love you," she wrote after sharing a gif of Snoop Dogg, claiming that was how Ruff reacted after doing weights in the gym.

Ruff himself is yet to respond to his wife making fun of his gym etiquette, but the couple is usually quite active on social media.

Aja Smith has recently opened up about life as a WWE referee

Aja Smith and fellow official Jessika Carr have changed the game over the past few years, continuing to make history every week. Like many other female referees, Aja was a professional wrestler before being signed by WWE and has since adapted to her new career path.

Smith was recently asked by a fan on Twitter about how she is making her new career work for her and noted that she has chosen to flip it into something that has allowed her to have fun and prosper.

Smith and Carr recently made history by heading over to Saudi Arabia and refereeing the show at Crown Jewel and are expected to continue to make history whilst wearing the stripes throughout 2023.

