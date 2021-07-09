Aleister Black AKA Malakai Black's best 5 moments in WWE

After making his debut on AEW this week, Tommy End/Aleister Black/Malakai Black has got the whole pro-wrestling world talking about him. The talented Dutchman was only released by WWE last month.

The Dutch Destroyer had some positive moments going back to his days in NXT after signing for WWE in 2016.

Before arriving into the WWE Universe, he worked extensively around the independent scene, particularly in the UK and around Europe, for companies such Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), Progress Wrestling, and Insane Championship Wrestling. He even worked in the States for promotions such as Evolve.

Let's look at five of Aleister Black AKA Malakai Black's best moments in WWE.

#5 Aleister Black or Malakai Black made his WWE debut at NXT TakeOver: Orlando

Aleister Black in NXT before becoming Malakai Black in AEW

On a night that was headlined by Bobby Roode defending the NXT Title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Black made his in-ring debut for the black-and-gold brand. He was pitted against Andrade 'Cien' Almas, who was also trying to make a name for himself in NXT.

In a match that went almost ten minutes, Black defeated Andrade with his Black Mass. It was an impressive debut from the Dutchman in a match that showcased both of these talented superstars.

#4 Winning multiple NXT year-end awards in 2017

Aleister Black now known as Malakai Black

Following his impressive NXT debut, Black's career in NXT went from strength to strength.

When the annual NXT awards were announced, The Dutch Destroyer scooped up three of them, capping off a successful 2017. Black won the Breakout Star of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, and Male Competitor of the Year.

NXT Male Superstar of the Year & NXT Breakout Star is Aleister Black...kinda saw those awards coming #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7dLw01XcH4 — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) January 28, 2018

After defeating Andrade, Black went on to face Hideo Itami, known as KENTA in NJPW, before feuding with Velveteen Dream. He defeated both men in their respective matches.

But 2017 was also the year that Aleister Black suffered his first defeat on the December 27th episode of NXT, after being pinned by Johnny Gargano in a Fatal 4-Way match, and was targeted by the Undisputed Era.

It was clear after 2017 that Aleister Black was going to become a huge name on the NXT roster moving forward, and eventually on the main roster on Raw or SmackDown.

