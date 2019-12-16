Aleister Black apparently injured at WWE TLC

Aleister Black

Aleister Black suffered a broken nose at WWE TLC during his match against Buddy Murphy. The Dutch Destroyer sustained the injury early in the match but still managed to hang on and pick up the win.

It is unclear how exactly Black got injured as there were multiple shots where he took a shot on the nose. A knee to the jaw early in the match from Murphy is a possibility while Black going face-first into the post and then getting his face put into the steel steps.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler was the first one to spot the injury, and he kept talking about how the nose might be broken. The legendary commentator confirmed the news when Black was near the commentary table.

Buddy Murphy's awareness was spot on, and he bought time for Black to recover in the match by messing around with his attire. He left the injured Superstar outside the ring and then went into the ring with Black's attire and mocked him.

However, giving him time to recover came back to bite Murphy as Black was able to pick up the win despite getting hit by multiple kicks on the nose and a superkick on the jaw.

You can check out the image on Aleister Black's nose here. [GRAPHIC CONTENT]