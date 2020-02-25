Aleister Black challenges former WWE Champion to match next week

Aleister Black made his intentions crystal clear tonight

Aleister Black has been unstoppable since splitting from his tag team partner Ricochet after WrestleMania 35. We're nearing in on a year-long undefeated streak for the Striking Man from Amsterdam. Counting special events like the MSG Show and the New Years Revolution SuperShow events, Aleister Black has won twenty-five matches straight.

That's a pretty impressive feat. Considering the names on his list of victims, Aleister Black has proven to be one of the most formidable Superstars on Monday Night RAW's roster. He proved that yet again tonight as he knocked out Rowan with two Black Masses.

What's even more impressive is that he came into the match far weaker than the previous week. After losing to Ricochet earlier in the night, Luke Gallows was storming around backstage with Karl Anderson and AJ Styles. The leader of The O.C. pointed out Black, who was on the way to the ring, and proceeded to beat him down.

Aleister Black promises to eliminate AJ Styles

After another impressive victory, Aleister Black was interviewed at the top of the ramp. He stated that what we witnessed tonight was unbridled rage, and there's more where that came from. Next week, Black promised to introduce the Phenomenal AJ Styles to a whole new world of pain.

The former NXT Champion's request hasn't been fulfilled or denied as of yet, but we could be a week away form what many would consider a dream match. If Black does indeed get his opportunity, he may face his first singles loss on the main roster since WrestleMania 35.

It may be smart for him to enlist the support of his former tag team partner, another man that's had problems with The O.C., Ricochet. A reunion of the two could be enough to thwart Styles, Anderson, and Gallows.