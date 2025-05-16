Aleister Black to finally reveal a partner in shocking twist after his WWE return? Exploring the chances

WWE Superstar Aleister Black established a towering presence on Friday Night SmackDown as soon as he returned to the company. While The Dutch Pro Wrestler single-handedly took on Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, there is a chance that he could finally reveal that he has joined hands with Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks.

The eerie faction hasn’t been seen on WWE’s programming since December 2024. During their absence, it was announced that Uncle Howdy and his crew had been shifted to SmackDown using the Transfer Window in January 2025, but nothing else has been heard from them.

It has been reported that The Wyatt Sicks will see a change in leadership. Thus, there is a chance that Aleister Black could join hands with the faction and assume the position of the new leader. Notably, the 39-year-old already has momentum and is currently feuding with The Miz, who was the eerie faction’s target before they lost to The Final Testament.

This way, Black could easily reintroduce the faction to active programming and start going after the heels of the blue brand to redeem its roster. While this is a big possibility, it is just speculation for now.

A five-time Women’s World Champion could join The Wyatt Sicks alongside Aleister Black

While Aleister Black’s character could easily blend in with The Wyatt Sicks, the same can be said for Alexa Bliss. The former five-time WWE Women’s Champion returned to the company after a two-year hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The company threw some hints at fans, indicating that Bliss has a connection to The Wyatt Sicks.

Last week, the company gave a more prominent hint when Bliss teamed up with Zelina Vega to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Little Miss Bliss finished the match with a Sister Abigail on The Hot Mess, dropping a prominent hint that she could be joining the eerie faction.

Several reports claimed that Alexa Bliss could also take over the Uncle Howdy-led faction as its new leader. It will be interesting to see if Aleister Black and Alexa Bliss join The Wyatt Sicks, and which one of them becomes the new leader if Uncle Howdy steps down.

