Aleister Black to return at Royal Rumble to eliminate the man who nearly ended his career? Potential WWE booking explored

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Malakai Black) is rumored to be on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion from AEW. His return is mostly expected at Royal Rumble this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 39-year-old superstar might already have set his eyes on getting revenge against his former WWE rival. It's Seth Rollins. Black was grievously injured by ex-WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews on the instructions of Seth Rollins on the July 27, 2020 edition of RAW. Rollins was a heel then and had formed a faction with AOP and Matthews, hailing himself as "Monday Night Messiah."

Aleister Black's right eye was injured deliberately by Matthews on the orders of Seth Rollins. Moreover, their rivalry had been going on for weeks, during which Seth Rollins and his men assaulted Black a number of times. While Aleister Black could never exact his revenge on Rollins, he might do so at this year's Royal Rumble.

The Dutch Destroyer might enter the rumble match, eliminate Seth Rollins, and cost him the title shot and a main event opportunity at WrestleMania 41. That could be the beginning of Aleister's rivalry with Seth Rollins, and the two can clash again at WrestleMania 41.

The Harbinger of Fury worked at the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2021 and had been a NXT Champion once before he made his main roster debut. However, his stocks grew greatly in AEW where he crossed paths with the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. In 2022, he formed a faction, House of Black, roping in Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. It remains to be seen if he would associate himself with another group in WWE upon his potential return.

Aleister Black might also join The Wyatt Sicks as the sixth member

It was also rumored that Aleister Black might join Uncle Howdy's Wyatt Sicks as the sixth member of the faction. The mystic group hasn't been seen in action of late, and it was reported that the group had been moved to the blue brand, despite having been in the middle of their rivalry with The Final Testament.

The move was rumored to have been executed to facilitate the inclusion of Black into The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. Further, Black's wife, and current RAW superstar, Zelina Vega has also been moved to SmackDown.Therefore, there is a high probability that Black will engage with The Wyatt Sicks in WWE. At the moment, all eyes are on his potential return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025.

