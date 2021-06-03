Aleister Black reveals major easter eggs and hints that he gave in his WWE promos

Aleister Black's shocking WWE release yesterday has left fans confused. He has been a fan-favorite due to his supreme character work and amazing striking abilities.

Following his WWE release, Black streamed on his wife Thea Trinidad's Twitch channel, interacting with his fans and sharing his experience in the company. During the stream, Aleister Black revealed some interesting details about his promos in WWE and how they had some easter eggs and hints hidden in them about his opponents.

"One of the things that I actually did with the room promos, I don't know if you ever noticed, I didn't have a lot of control over those, I was just new on the main roster. One of the things that I could have control over was certain words, the idea that Aleister had like this small ability to look into the future. He had like precognative abilities, so I would use my opponents ring gear, their colours in my background. So, you know, when I wrestled the Singh brothers, I had pink in the background and I think with Buddy (Murphy) I had like white and goldish or yellowish light in the background. So that would hint at my next opponents. And I did all these like, you know, when I sat in the ring and I said I feel like a caged animal, that was hinting at me and (Erick) Rowan, you know, coz he was walking around with that caged animal. So I tried to have a lot of like easter eggs into my backstage promos and stuff like that," said Aleister Black.

Guys i’m not mad, at all. Let’s have a talk about it. Share some stories with me! Come hang out on Twitch. https://t.co/kf6a87a5tw — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Aleister Black on how his ring gear symbolized his mood during feuds

Aleister Black also revealed that apart from his promos, he also used his ring gear to give some hints and add another layer to his character. The former NXT Champion mentioned that the color of his ring gear was used to symbolize his mood during feuds. These small details show how much thought and effort Black put into his character.

Apart from Aleister Black, WWE also released Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett yesterday. The entire pro wrestling community is eager to find out what does the future hold for these superstars.

Be sure to check out the following video where Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam and Rick Ucchino discuss the shocking recent releases from WWE.

Please credit Thea Trinidad's Twitch Stream and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Kaushik Das