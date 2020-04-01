Aleister Black reveals why he is facing Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 36

The match was announced recently by WWE, and will take place at The Show of Shows.

Many fans are confused as to why the two are feuding.

Black and Lashley

WrestleMania 36 is almost on the horizon. The two-night event is jam-packed with a long string of marquee matches, but there are a few that haven't seen much build-up. Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley was added to the WrestleMania card recently without any buildup and explanation as to why the two Superstars are going to go at it at The Show of Shows.

Now, Black has shed some light on the upcoming contest, and gave a detailed explanation for the same.

See, I expected you to give me a question along the lines of why. There seems to be no rhyme or reason for Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley to collide, because the world teaches us that sometimes there is no reason or rhyme for conflict.

But if we push beyond the surface of Mr. Lashley, we see a powerful individual, someone who I've witnessed and seen decimate people in mere seconds, as have I. So in the natural order of things, would it not make sense for us to find out who decimates who the quickest?

Black explains why he is facing Lashley:

Before he kicked off a feud with Lashley, Black was involved in a short-lived rivalry with AJ Styles. It culminated in a victory for Black at Elimination Chamber 2020, courtesy interference by The Undertaker. Lashley, on the other hand, wasn't doing much ever since his feud with Rusev came to an end.