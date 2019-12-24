WWE RAW: Aleister Black set for huge rematch next week

Greg Bush News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019

Aleister Black has continued to build up a rather impressive run of dominant wins since joining the main roster earlier this year. After splitting from his tag team partner Ricochet following the Superstar Shake-Up this year, he entered a feud with the Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro.

Throughout 2019, the Striking Man from Amsterdam has put away many of the top strikers on the WWE's roster. Akira Tozawa, Tony Nese, Cesaro, Buddy Murphy and more have fallen to the Black Mass, and since July he's been on an 11-match winning streak.

However, one of his rivals is looking for revenge, and will get an opportunity next week, possibly giving us the match of the night and one incredible way to end the decade.

The secret is out

Buddy Murphy faced Aleister Black in an incredible striking contest at WWE TLC, earning match of the night accolades from many reporters, fans, and wrestling personalities. The Juggernaut has had a pretty great second half of 2019 since leaving 205 Live, even finding himself involved in a main event feud with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

If the former Cruiserweight Champion can avenge his loss to Aleister Black, he may find himself sitting higher on the card and possibly with a belt around his waist in 2020. On RAW, Black laid out another opponent in quick succession, as did Murphy who immediately followed the Anti-Hero with a no-nonsense fast match himself.

Black confronted Murphy in the middle of the ring, laying him out with another Black Mass and setting their match up for next week.