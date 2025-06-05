Aleister Black to undergo a character change and cost top WWE star at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Aleister Black wasted no time in getting over with the crowd after his return to the company in April 2025. While his character is neither a clear babyface nor a heel so far, he could soon undergo a heel turn and cost LA Knight his chance to win the Money in the Bank contract.

Last week on SmackDown, Aleister Black walked up to The Megastar while he was in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton. Keeping his message brief, the former AEW star reminded LA Knight that he secured his MITB ladder match spot thanks to him.

Notably, the Dutch pro wrestler had faced Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat MITB qualifier a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The final moments of the match saw him land a Black Mass kick on The King of Strong Style. However, before he could go for the pin, LA tossed him out of the ring to pin Nakamura instead.

Aleister Black had warned the SmackDown roster in a video package shortly after his return that he is the consequence that this company needs. Thus, there is a chance that he could finally flip the switch and go after the former two-time United States Champion at Money in the Bank. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Aleister Black reveals the advice he received from The Undertaker

Aleister Black recently appeared in the Wrestling the Rap Game podcast, where he spoke about the advice he had received from The Undertaker. Black stated that The Phenom told him that he had to ensure that the people he worked with in the ring worked to sell his character.

He also highlighted that this wasn’t a one-off thing and that Taker would speak to him regarding the development and protection of his character from time to time.

“Taker's always been very, very cool… [He] has given me tons of advice. I think the biggest thing he always told me is force people to sell your character. You're not a regular character. You cannot have people do certain things to you. They have to react to you. They have to have a visual reaction to you… Every once in a while, he would just take me to the side and was just talking to me about this character stuff. It was just very cool because he didn't have to do that, but he did," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Notably, The Undertaker had helped Black against AJ Styles at the 2020 Elimination Chamber. The Deadman took out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who had ganged up on the Dutch pro wrestler to support their Original Club Leader.

‘Taker also flattened The Phenomenal One with a Chokeslam, giving Black a chance to wrap things up with a Black Mass and win the match. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 40-year-old star.

