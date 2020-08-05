5 things you may not know about Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has achieved a great deal of success during her time in WWE. Whether it has been as the SmackDown Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, or WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Alexa Bliss has been in the winner's circle more times than not.

However, for all that she has achieved, some things may not be overtly obvious. Her success didn't come easy, and injury and recovery has been a significant obstacle for her to overcome over the past few years.

She has had to endure criticism and personal challenges, and come out the other side better. But, what is it about Alexa Bliss that fans don't tend to know about? For all that fans are likely aware of her, there may be several different things that remain unknown.

Which sports team is she a fan of, and what other sports was she active in growing up? We answer this question by attempting to share a few things fans likely aren't aware of as it comes to WWE's Alexa Bliss. It takes a great deal to endure what she has and shown just how strong she is both inside and out.

#5 Alexa Bliss is a fan of Disney

It's the happiest place on Earth and Alexa agrees

WWE Superstars' success will often be tied to being authentic. This is the case for Alexa Bliss. She is fun and intriguing and often provides fans with an exciting combination in the ring and on the microphone. Their success has to be tied to who they are for something more profound to resonate with audiences.

For Alexa Bliss, her early time in NXT was spent skipping to the ring and throwing pixie dust. Her original ring attire was literally a cheerleader outfit. It was cute and different and, at the time, reflected who she was.

The idea of glitter was equally tied to things of fantasy. Alexa Bliss's admiration for all things made of glitter was not unlike those that came from Disney. When you think of Tinkerbell or Fairy Godmothers, you think about Disney.

That said, Alexa Bliss' longtime fandom of Disney was attributed to her family's long standing trips there. Her family's annual ventures there since the age of 3 have long been tied to her admiration for the happiest place on Earth. It is clear to see how Disney played a significant part in her early time in WWE.