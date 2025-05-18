Alexa Bliss to ally with divisive former WWE champion following SmackDown confrontation? Exploring potential title run after 925 days

Alexa Bliss could soon become allies with a former women's champion following a SmackDown confrontation that happened this past week. That new ally of the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be none other than 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair.

Ad

A couple of weeks ago, Bliss had offered Flair a hand of friendship. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Queen didn't seem much interested, even though The Goddess told her she didn't forget how the former helped her during her NXT days.

Ad

Trending

Both women are currently at a stage in their careers where they may need a friend. Alexa Bliss could convince the 14-time world champion to become her friend and the duo could go on to form a dominant team.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Neither woman has held gold in a long time with Alexa's last title being the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, held along with Asuka, which she lost on November 5, 2022. They could break this curse by forming a team and going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They could build momentum in the coming days as a team, winning big matches over the other teams before taking on the reigning champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Once Liv is back, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could challenge The Judgment Day duo to a title match and win the tag team belts. This could help them gain some momentum which would eventually bring their careers back on track and put them in contention for either the WWE or World Women's Championship next in their path.

Alexa Bliss's return may not have been as per fans' expectations

After a long hiatus, Alexa Bliss finally returned at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. This gave the fans the belief that there were huge things to come for Little Miss Bliss. However, that hasn't seemed to be the case.

Ad

She has had just two matches, one at Elimination Chamber and one a week before that, to qualify for the PLE, since her return. Post that show, she was again off WWE TV and returned a couple of weeks ago.

A long-term plan doesn't seem to be in place for the former RAW Women's Champion. She has been only seen in sporadic appearances but hasn't been a part of any concrete and long-term storylines. Many fans online are questioning if the company really has any plans for her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have been rumors that WWE was planning to make Alexa Bliss join The Wyatt Sicks and probably lead the group. The Wyatt Sicks themselves have been off WWE TV for a long time. They were a part of a few storylines, but nothing gripped the wrestling fans that could help hold the attention of the audience and build on the hype that they had post their debut.

The fans have to wait and see what's next for Little Miss Bliss in the next few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More