Alexa Bliss to back out of Money in the Bank after WWE Star puts her out of commission? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has punched her way to the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. While Lexi is looking forward to winning the MITB contract for the second time in her career, there is a chance that she could get attacked and injured by Charlotte Flair before she even makes it to the ring.

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair competed in a triple-threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Giulia and Zelina Vega. Despite her in-ring experience, she lost the bout to The Beautiful Madness, who made her blue-brand debut that night.

Following the loss, Flair ran into Bliss backstage, who mocked her for losing the match. She also taunted The Queen for rejecting her offer of friendship, saying she could have watched her back.

Alexa Bliss returned to active programming since the 2025 Elimination Chamber on the May 9, 2025, episode of SmackDown. After defeating Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a tag team match alongside Zelina Vega, Little Miss Bliss was seen backstage with Charlotte Flair. The former five-time Women’s Champion wanted to have a conversation with The Queen.

The following week, it was revealed that Lexi wanted to be friends with Flair owing to the latter’s nice behavior towards her during their NXT days. The 14-time Women’s Champion rejected the offer, saying she has no memory of it, and also asked Alexa Bliss to keep her distance. Lexi used this rejection to rub Flair’s MITB qualifier defeat in her face.

Since the 39-year-old star is a heel right now, she could easily make Little Miss Bliss pay for belittling her. She could launch an attack on the former MITB winner on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and put her out of action. It would create a vacancy in the ladder match, and The Queen could then contest to claim the spot for herself. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Alexa Bliss could win the Money in the Bank Contract and dethrone Tiffany Stratton

Last week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton did an in-ring promo with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The Queen noted that she was missing a Money in the Bank victory in her WWE resume and would win the contract this year to dethrone Tiffy. In response, The Buff Barbie called Flair a hypocrite for trying to qualify for the ladder match after mocking an MITB cash-in as an easy attempt to win a championship during the build-up to their WrestleMania 41 match.

Adding another insult, Stratton labeled Flair and Alexa Bliss as vintage standard wrestlers while calling herself the upgrade. This made it seem that WWE may book Flair as the winner of the MITB contract and could possibly make her dethrone Tiffy. However, since The Queen won’t be heading to the premium live event, Lexi could be the one to carry out this task.

This would make Little Miss Bliss the first woman to win the Money in the Bank Contract twice. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former five-time Women’s Champion.

