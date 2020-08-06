Alexa Bliss' backstage reaction to being involved in the Fiend angle reportedly revealed

The ending of the latest episode of SmackDown caught everyone off guard, and once the dust had settled, the reactions and reviews were mostly positive. The Fiend ended SmackDown by attacking Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw.

The sight of Bray Wyatt's twisted alter ego assaulting Bliss was not something that the fans thought they'd ever see, but the shock factor did get the favorable results for the WWE.

How did Alexa Bliss react to being involved in the angle?

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue revealed that Alexa Bliss was very happy to be involved in the storyline. She didn't have any problems at being used in The Fiend's feud with Braun Strowman.

Tom also added that there had been a discussion backstage to ensure that all the talents involved are comfortable in their respective roles.

Tom revealed the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz:

"Alexa Bliss, to my knowledge, was very happy to be involved in this particular way. She's been there for the filming of the Swamp Fight, and she has been used for this. There has been a discussion to make sure everyone is comfortable playing the parts that they are playing."

It all started with Alexa Bliss appearing in the Wyatt Swamp fight at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.' The former Women's Champion tried to lure Braun Strowman into returning home by addressing their teased storyline romance from the past.

Advertisement

It was all an illusion orchestrated by Bray Wyatt, and it added another layer to the story. The immediate speculation pointed towards Alexa Bliss being Sister Abigail; however, that may not be the case.

Based on what happened on SmackDown, The Fiend may have attacked Alexa Bliss to get under Braun Strowman's skin. The Monster Among Men would surely be out to seek some retribution, and the storyline could witness a significant segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

WWE also teased the split of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and that angle should also play out if Little Miss Bliss returns on SmackDown and has recovered, both mentally and physically, from the Fiend assault.

As for the main feud, Braun Strowman will take on The Fiend at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.