Alexa Bliss reacts to her 'promo privileges' being taken away

Alexa Bliss has spoken out about her lack of mic time

There's no doubt about it, Alexa Bliss is one of the very best talents in the business when it comes to cutting a promo - but that talent isn't one the WWE Universe has been privileged to watch as of late, with The Goddess' mic time seemingly being restricted.

Well, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has taken to Twitter to tell the WWE Universe what she wants for Christmas - her microphone back! Bliss claims that someone else has been hogging it in an open letter to WWE.

Dear WWE, for Xmas, I would like my 🎤 back. Someone else has been hogging it. Thank you. Love, Alexa — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 24, 2019

Bliss would also react to a tweet from a fan asking why she lost her "promo privileges", stating that their guess was as good as hers.

Your guess is as good as mine https://t.co/ZwS4NLqDAB — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 24, 2019

One place where Alexa Bliss' promo skills have been on display, though, is WWE Backstage, with Five Feet of Fury responding to people who say she doesn't deserve to be in WWE and didn't pay her dues, delivering an incredible rebuttal where she said she sacrificed her childhood to perform in front of thousands of people.

Maybe my pretty face got me to the door, but my worth ethic knocked the damn thing down!

Alexa Bliss is one of THE best promo cutters in wrestling.



