Alexa Bliss to bring Wyatt Sicks' new leader to replace Kevin Owens & face Randy Orton? Potential WrestleMania 41 twist explored

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the most loved WWE Superstars ever. The Viper has competed with the superstars of three generations. He has held the WWE Gold 14 times and has achieved almost every accolade there in the promotion. However, despite all his achievements, the Legend Killer has been struggling to find a WrestleMania opponent. Surprisingly, Alexa Bliss could introduce Wyatt Sicks’ new leader as his 'Mania challenger.
Initially, Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, their bout fell off the card after KO pulled himself out due to a legitimate neck injury. The Viper has alerted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to find him a replacement, or they will have serious consequences.
This year would mark Orton’s 20th WrestleMania if he finds a replacement. In the realm of the possibilities, Alexa Bliss could bring recently released AEW star and previously NXT Champion Aleister Black as the new Wyatt Sicks leader to replace Kevin Owens and face the Apex Predator at WrestleMania.
Orton’s last singles match was against the late Fiend alongside Bliss at 'Mania 37. The former RAW Women’s Champion could surprise Orton by presenting him Black, representing Wyatt Sicks as his opponent, reviving an old rivalry. WWE has been dropping mystery video packages on SmackDown for a while. Many strongly feel those are related to The Dutchman.
Orton vs. Black could be a spectacular match-up. Additionally, it would be an ideal comeback for the former NXT Champion. Moreover, if he emerges as the leader of Wyatt Sicks alongside Bliss, the fearsome faction will get an entirely fresh narrative, which is much needed for them.
That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.
Former World Champion might come out of retirement to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41
Multiple names are making rounds on the internet, such as Randy Orton’s opponent replacing Kevin Owens, Aleister Black being one of them. However, there is a superstar who is currently the odd favorite to face Orton at Mania.
The name in question is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. After Owens announced his injury, the Legend Killer was angry, and RKO’d the General Manager. Last week, on the blue brand, he told Aldis to gear up and fight him or find an opponent; otherwise, he would have to pay a price.
For those unaware, Nick Aldis has an impressive career as an in-ring talent outside WWE; he also held world titles outside the Stamford-based promotion. Aldis could come out of retirement and face Orton at Mania after he feels violated by Randy’s unprofessional behavior.
However, the scenario above remains speculative; it will be interesting to see who emerges as Randy Orton’s WrestleMania opponent.