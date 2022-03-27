Alexa Bliss comments on rumors of heat with top SmackDown Superstar

Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter to give some clarification on a rumor about her having heat with SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey.

The rumor claimed to be a report that Bliss disliked Rousey due to the latter's "reckless in-ring style". It further added that Bliss threw shade at Rousey in a group chat with other WWE women superstars. A fan shared this info on Twitter and asked Alexa Bliss for some clarification.

The "report" read:

“Bliss reportedly disliked working with Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries. The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”

Bliss noticed and immediately shut down the rumor, calling it "comical". She further added that she is only in one group chat which is with her bridal party, completely dismissing the bogus report:

"This is quite comical & not true. I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party #keeptryingtrolls," Bliss replied.

Ronda Rousey won her first championship in WWE by defeating Alexa Bliss

Rumors such as this are common in the wrestling community and are often drawn by fans to explain a superstar's absence from television. In this case, the rumor coincides with Alexa's loss of the Raw Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in 2018 and her infrequent pushes since.

Rousey challenged then-RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam 2018. The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated her by submission, winning her first title in WWE. She went on to hold the title for 231 days before dropping it to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year and won the women's 2022 Royal Rumble match. She is now set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for her title at WrestleMania 38 next weekend and is currently the favorite to win the match.

As for Alexa Bliss, she's yet to be announced for any matches or segments at The Show of Shows. Fans were expecting her to feature in a major bout following her WWE return earlier this year, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

