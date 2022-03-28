How is Alexa Bliss connected to Triple H's last brawl in WWE?

Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition. He was forced to make the decision after suffering a cardiac event in September 2021.

The DX member's last appearance in the ring was on January 12, 2021, when he faced Randy Orton in the main event of RAW. He didn't wrestle after that day, and it remains his last match in WWE.

The former Hunter Hearst Helmsley is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Fans would have loved to see the 14-time World Champion end his career on his terms.

So how was Alexa Bliss connected to Triple H's last brawl in WWE? We have the answer for you right here.

After accepting Orton's challenge for a fight on RAW, the WWE COO took to the ring after a long time away The final stretch saw him gain the upper hand and retrieve a sledgehammer with the sole intention of putting his opponent down. Suddenly, the lights went out and his hammer was on fire.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House music hit and Alexa Bliss appeared in the ring. The cameras revealed that The Game had gone, leaving The Viper alone in the ring.

Triple H takes part in a fiendish encounter

WWE called in Triple H after then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19. The main event was supposed to be a McIntyre-Orton showdown, but the situation forced the company to bring in another opponent.

Triple H kicked off RAW but was quickly interrupted by his former Evolution stablemate. He did not back down from The Legend Killer, telling him that his targeted attacks on retired wrestlers wwereuncalled for.

Orton then challenged his former mentor to face him in the ring, but in a traditional fight instead of a regular wrestling match. The COO declined until The Apex Predator pushed his buttons by taunting him relentlessly. Ultimately, he punched his younger counterpart, indicating that the fight was on.

The brawl took place in the main event of RAW, with The Game and Orton trading shots. The momentum swung on several occasions, with neither man willing to give an inch to the other.

However, the match was called off when Alexa Bliss appeared in the ring. The Cerebral Assassin had disappeared from the ring, leaving Orton as the sole target. In one of the most shocking endings ever, Bliss shot a fireball at Mr. RKO and left him screaming in agony as RAW came to a close.

With his retirement now official, the match against Orton was the final match of his career. Do you think it makes for a good final WWE moment in his illustrious career? Let us know in the comments section below.

