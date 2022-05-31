Alexa Bliss continues winning streak on RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop on the latest edition of RAW.

Last week, Bliss successfully faced her former friend and tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. Prior to which, in her first match amidst her return, she was a mystery opponent to Sonya Deville.

The match commenced with both women hitting each other with punches. Doudrop had the upper hand and pushed The Goddess into the turnbuckles. Bliss kicked out of an attempted pin.

When Doudrop tried to hit the clothesline on Bliss while she was in the corner, the former RAW Women's Champion managed to dodge and hit her opponent with a hurricanrana followed by a couple of dropkicks.

Doudrop then assaulted the former champion with headbutts and dragged her into the corner. She attempted to jump off the top rope but Little Miss Bliss rolled out. While she made her way to the top rope, Nikki A.S.H tried to distract Bliss but was kicked off the apron.

Alexa Bliss then hit the Twisted Bliss from off the top rope and pinned Doudrop for the win.

Alexa Bliss is still seen carrying the Lily doll to the ring during her matches. Despite her music and gimmick seemingly changing, it is yet to be seen whether The Goddess will return to the dark side or not. With her former friend Nikki A.S.H interrupting the match, fans may get to witness the former Women's Tag Team Champions butt heads again.

