Alexa Bliss credits current champion for helping her perfect the 'Twisted Bliss'

Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss is one of the few in the women's division who has achieved a lot with the company. Bliss is a 5-time Women's Champion having held the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, a former Women's Tag Team Champion and a Women's Money in the Bank winner.

The Goddess has often put down opponents in matches with the help of an aerial move that she calls the 'Twisted Bliss' which is a rounding moonsault. She recently appeared in an episode of WWE Backstage where she revealed that it was current RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins and one-half of the Street Profits who helped her in perfecting the move.

How did Angelo Dawkins help Alexa?

Alexa Bliss discussed how the move was previously called the Sparkle Splash during her early days but soon changed into Twisted Bliss when she turned heel to make it sound more intimidating.

Bliss explained that the first time she tried the move was in a crash-pad ring in the WWE Performance Center. At that time Lance Storm was helping recruits with their training and wanted to be the first one to take the move but Bliss' coach told her to use the finish on Angelo Dawkins.

The first time I tried it was in a crash-pad ring and I remember Lance Storm was helping out in the Performance Center. He wanted to be the first one to ever take it. But then our coach made me hit the finish at least I'd say 30 times on Angelo Dawkins and made him move everywhere in the ring to make sure that I could hit it at any point and not hurt me. So, poor Dawkins took that thing about 20-30 times in one day.

Alexa Bliss will be present on tomorrows' episode of WWE SmackDown where she will host a special A Moment of Bliss segment which will feature three members of the nWo, i.e. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman as guests.