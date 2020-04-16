Alexa Bliss 'crying her eyes out' after released WWE Superstar's heartfelt reaction

Alexa Bliss has reacted to the news of WWE talent cuts.

Drake Maverick shared an emotional video on Twitter after being released.

Alexa Bliss says she is “crying her eyes out” after watching Drake Maverick’s emotional video following his release from WWE.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that several Superstars have been released from their contracts after WWE announced a series of cost-cutting measures due to COVID-19.

Maverick, who is set to participate in the upcoming tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, reacted to his WWE exit by sharing a two-minute video which saw him break down in tears.

Bliss wrote on Twitter that she does not usually cry but she could not help it after watching Maverick’s heartfelt reaction.

I don’t cry. But I’m crying my eyes out after this 😭 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/PSd4HmphN7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

Drake Maverick’s WWE career

Drake Maverick began his WWE career as the General Manager of 205 Live in January 2018.

He went on to combine that role with managing AOP on RAW, while he became synonymous with the 24/7 Championship in 2019 when he made it his mission to win the title from R-Truth.

A six-time 24/7 Champion, Maverick moved to SmackDown in the October 2019 draft but he has not featured much on the blue brand in recent months.

It was announced last week that he would no longer be the 205 Live General Manager, with William Regal now overseeing the cruiserweight division.

Maverick confirmed in his video that he plans to compete in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament, which means he will still appear on NXT in the coming weeks.