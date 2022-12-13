Alexa Bliss: Every time WWE has hinted at a reunion with Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss’ involvement with Bray Wyatt was one of the highlights of WWE during the pandemic era. The 31-year-old betrayed Wyatt’s alter-ego, The Fiend, during his match against Randy Orton at Wrestle Mania 37 in April 2021.

Little Miss Bliss recently teased a reunion with Bray Wyatt on the December 12, 2022, episode of the Monday Night Show. The Twisted Bliss innovator caught Bianca Belair in a position for Sister Abigail after her win over Bayley in a number-one contender’s match for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Monday’s spot wasn’t the first time WWE teased a resumption of the storyline between Bliss and Bray Wyatt. The company dropped Wyatt’s moth logo on the television screen behind Bliss during a backstage interview at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

WWE dropped an insane Bray Wyatt teaser on the November 4, 2022, edition of SmackDown. The vignette revealed a picture of a woman with clown face paint, leading many fans to believe that the person was Bliss. In reality, the image was lifted straight from the internet.

Bray Wyatt’s moth logo reappeared behind Alexa Bliss on the November 28, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. The former women's champion zoned out as soon as the logo flashed on the screen behind her, which got the attention of Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Alexa Bliss gets a title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss entered the number one contender’s match on WWE RAW this week with the sole intention of winning it. The Goddess defeated Bayley after a grueling battle.

Following the match, Bianca Belair stepped between the ropes to congratulate her friend on her big win. Bliss went in for a hug before grabbing the RAW Women’s Champion in a position for Sister Abigail.

The former RAW Women’s Champion thankfully returned to her senses, released The EST. from the hold, and immediately left the ring.

It appears that Triple H has finally sowed the seeds for a Bliss heel return, which has long been overdue. It remains to be seen if The Game will pull the trigger on The Goddess sooner or later.

