Alexa Bliss mentions top Hip Hop artist will be perfect for WWE

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently mentioned that popular hip-hop artist Cardi B would shine in WWE.

Bliss signed with the promotion in 2013 and has become a multi-time champion since then. She is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and has also held the 24/7 Championship once.

Meanwhile, popular hip-hop artist and Grammy Award winner Cardi B has been a pop sensation for a while.

The Goddess was recently interviewed by Timesnownews.com where she was asked about which celebrity she would like to see join WWE. She stated that Cardi B would be a good fit for the company.

"I feel like they have to have a big personality. We've already had some stuff with Cardi B but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar." - Alexa Bliss said [H/T Timesnownews.com]

Few reasons why Alexa Bliss chose Cardi B

Over the years, we have seen several celebrities make an appearance in WWE. These are mostly one-off appearances and more often than not promote their upcoming projects.

Last year at WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny joined the list of celebrities who wrestled in WWE. Bunny shocked fans as his performance was one of the most talked about performances of the night. On Night 1 of the show, the pop star teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat the Miz and John Morrison.

Similar to him, Logan Paul also stole the show at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Since then, Paul has gone on to sign a contract with WWE.

Going by the words of Alexa Bliss, Cardi B could also make a name for herself in WWE.

