Alexa Bliss has a classy response for a Twitter user who thinks she is 'just a pretty face'

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 17:51 IST SHARE

Alexa Bliss was a special guest on the latest edition of WWE Backstage

WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss appeared as a special guest on the recent episode of WWE Backstage. She joined hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and talked about a lot of topics.

Towards the closing of the show, she took part in Social Media SmackDown, a segment where Superstars respond to criticism written about them by detractors on social media platforms such as Twitter. The former WWE Women's tag team champion responded to a tweet made by a user from September 28, 2019, where they wrote that Bliss can't wrestle and she is just a pretty face.

Alexa Bliss' response

The Five Feet of Fury got back at the detractor with class and pointed out the various sports and activities that she took part in and the accolades she received.

Bliss also noted that she is one of the youngest people ever to receive a pro card in bodybuilding and added that her pretty face might have gotten her in the wrestling business but she wouldn't have been where she is now without her work ethic.

"One of the youngest people to ever get a pro card in bodybuilding. 40 hours a week in the gym, training. I respect everyone's background but I don't deserve to be here because I didn't wrestle in a backyard? In front of ten people? I was performing in front of thousands every single week without sacrificing my entire hood. So yeah, maybe my pretty face got me through the door but my work ethic knocked the damn thing down. And no one can ever take that from me."