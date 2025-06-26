Alexa Bliss to join the Wyatt Sicks, Former WWE champion to return? 5 finishes for the Street Profits title match on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks returned on the May 23 episode of SmackDown, attacking the Street Profits during their title match against Fraxiom. They also took out the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

Uncle Howdy and company have tormented the blue brand's tag team division, which created a short truce amid the chaos. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are set to defend the WWE Tag Team Title this Friday on SmackDown against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks.

Here are five possible finishes for the highly anticipated title match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

#5. All-out brawl leads to no contest

One potential finish to the match is a no-contest due to interference from the entire SmackDown tag team division. DIY has been tormenting every team before The Wyatt Sicks returned, while Fraxiom has been making noise since getting called up.

An all-out brawl could trigger the end of the match, which would lead to a multi-tag team match. General Manager Nick Aldis could book the Street Profits for another TLC match, this time in a premium live event like SummerSlam, instead of a regular show.

#4. Bianca Belair might return to help the Street Profits retain

While Nikki Cross has haunted Candice LeRae since returning, she could be a factor in the upcoming title match on SmackDown. She's as unpredictable as they come, and the Street Profits may not touch her.

One star who can is Bianca Belair, The EST of WWE and the real-life wife of Montez Ford. She could return from her finger injury by helping her man and Angelo Dawkins retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

#3. Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks and help them win the tag title

Another potential finish is for some teams to get involved in the title match. DIY and Candice LeRae could sneak in and even things out. They're heels, but they're sneaky and have a score to settle with The Wyatt Sicks.

With all the chaos outside, Alexa Bliss could turn to the dark side and become a factor for Uncle Howdy. She could help Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis earn the group's first-ever championship gold. It would also put her in another storyline, which has been the case for many stars under Triple H this year.

#2. Street Profits could retain the championship

If things don't get too chaotic, the Street Profits could pull off a fantastic match against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. Uncle Howdy wants to teach everyone a lesson, and it's hard to see him not interfere in the match.

However, if it's strictly a tag team match, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have the advantage. Gacy and Lumis have not been teaming up for long, so the Street Profits may very well retain the WWE Tag Team Title via a clean victory.

#1. Wyatt Sicks could become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

If the rest of the SmackDown tag team division doesn't show up and The Wyatt Sicks use the numbers game to their advantage, they could come out of Friday's show as new WWE Tag Team Champions.

With the group having recently returned, it would be a bad look for them to lose cleanly. They could get atop the division quickly with a title win, establishing the blue brand as having the best tag team division in pro wrestling.

