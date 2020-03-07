Alexa Bliss makes special request to Asuka on Twitter

Alexa Bliss has aimed another dig at Asuka

After taking a shot at The Kabuki Warriors on the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss has continued to target the Women’s Tag Team Champions on Twitter by questioning when they will next defend their titles.

Asuka has been involved in RAW Women’s Championship storylines throughout 2020 so far, meaning The Kabuki Warriors have not put their titles on the line on television since they defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of TLC in December 2019.

Writing on Twitter, Bliss made it clear that she wants to team with Nikki Cross to challenge for the titles in the near future, while she also requested that Asuka never uses her “cowardly” green mist move on her.

Me looking for the women’s tag team titles representation like... our women’s tag division has some some of the most talented women on the roster... where u at Kabuki warriors....? pic.twitter.com/wwFKrklCgv — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020

But @WWEAsuka leave your green mist at home. It’s a coward move & my extensions are way too expensive to be stained by green food coloring. #DefendThoseTitles — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020

In reality, Alexa Bliss likes the green mist move

Speaking out-of-character on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast in 2017, Alexa Bliss revealed that she was a fan of The Great Kabuki – a Japanese wrestler who worked all around the world between 1964 and 1998 – and she wanted to use an alternative version of his green mist as part of her move set.

However, instead of spitting mist in opponents’ faces, she wanted to spit out glitter, as she was a babyface at the time and she felt it would have worked well with her gimmick.

Although the five-time Women’s Champion did not end up using the move, she did use glitter as part of her entrance during her time in NXT.