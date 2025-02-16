Alexa Bliss and massive WWE star to reunite after 7 years & join the Wyatt Sicks together? Exploring the potential

Alexa Bliss is finally back in WWE, and since her monumental comeback, there have been rumors of her involvement with the Wyatt Sicks. A popular star might also join the group along with her.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Alexa Bliss returned after nearly two years during the Women's Rumble match. She received a gigantic reaction from the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, potentially signaling a great future for her, leading to WrestleMania 41. As she returned with Lily, fans instantly started to speculate that she would soon join the Wyatt Sicks. Now that both sides are on SmackDown, a reunion is likely, to say the least.

A big name who could join Uncle Howdy's faction with her is Braun Strowman. The former Universal Champion was a part of The Wyatt Family and a former tag team partner of Alexa Bliss during the Mixed Match Challenge Season 1 in 2018. Fans might remember the two were called "Team Little Big."

Considering fans saw a glitch during Little Miss Bliss' match and segment in the past few weeks on the blue brand, she will likely be involved with the Wyatt Sicks in the near future. It will be interesting to see how Braun Strowman could be added to the storyline, potentially elevating the faction to the next level.

While this scenario makes sense considering the history of the stars mentioned, it isn't confined and is just speculation for now. Fans will have to wait to see the story unfold.

Other directions for Alexa Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss fell short at the Royal Rumble but quickly made her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match after defeating Candice LerRae on WWE SmackDown. She could defeat five other competitors inside the Chamber in Toronto, Canada, to earn a Women's World Championship opportunity at The Show of Shows.

The Wyatt Sicks could help her win the Women's Elimination Chamber match, officially turning her heel in the process. The new alliance could later have a big hand in ensuring Rhea Ripley gets dethroned at WWE WrestleMania 41. Supernatural instances during the feud will be perfect to get fans hyped for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

