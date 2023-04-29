Alexa Bliss might be involved in a romantic relationship with top star soon leading to multiple WWE championship changes

Alexa Bliss is one of the top stars on the current roster, but she has been absent from WWE for a bit. Even before her sabbatical, The Goddess had somewhat fallen away from the main event scene in the division, with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley stepping up. However, there's time for her to re-emerge, along with her involvement in a storyline romance with Braun Strowman.

Fans may remember that Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman were very involved in WWE programming at one point. They were put together in the Mixed Match Challenge, but even before and after that, a romance was teased between them.

Braun Strowman appeared to have a crush on Bliss, with several segments adding to it. Fans loved it as well, making for rather entertaining WWE TV. If the company brings Alexa Bliss back and pairs her with Braun Strowman, it would make for an instant hit.

Bliss is one of, if not the, most charismatic women on the current roster. She can push any superstar to another level. Strowman, since his return, has been lacking something. While his pairing with Ricochet has been fun, it's not seen him at the level where he should be.

Being paired with Bliss will see Strowman pushed immediately further, possibly in the main event scene where he can challenge for the top title.

Strowman's support, with distractions during her matches, could also see Bliss defeat champions like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to win the women's title again.

The two together could be two main event champions and would be sure to succeed. With a new men's title and two women's titles, it's almost assured that this will work for everyone.

Alexa Bliss could return to WWE as The Goddess with Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss has had several different gimmicks in the past few years. Being involved with Bray Wyatt has led to several changes for her, with a creepy side showing up.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Braun Strowman 🤝 Alexa Bliss Braun Strowman 🤝 Alexa Bliss https://t.co/zXxMkGfWLg

Now that Wyatt's character appears to have taken a backseat again, it might make the most sense for her to return to her most successful character, The Goddess.

Pairing with Strowman in that role could even see them become important heels. For now, fans will have to wait and see the manner of her return.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss return as The Goddess and pair up with Braun Strowman? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

