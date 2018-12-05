Alexa Bliss News: Huge update on the in-ring future of WWE's Goddess

Bliss is on the way back!

What's the story?

There's been an incredible amount of speculation regarding the in-ring future of Alexa Bliss after injury seemingly brought her hugely successful career thus far to a standstill, with these rumours only furthered by the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion's new role on the red brand.

However, it has emerged today that Five Feet of Fury has indeed been cleared to return to the ring, as reported by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio.

In case you didn't know...

Little Miss Bliss' future was thrown into disarray when her match with Trish Stratus became a tag team match before Five Feet of Fury was removed from the match altogether.

Being named the captain of the RAW Women's team for Survivor Series seemed to have positioned Bliss for the role of General Manager, or at least co-GM, with Baron Corbin appointing Bliss to the role on Monday Night RAW.

Little Miss Bliss, though, has eased some worries by taking to social media to confirm that she's on the road to recovery - posting that she is indeed back in the squared circle, as she returns to WWE's Performance Center.

The heart of the matter

On Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry confirmed today that Alexa Bliss has been cleared to return to in-ring action, revealing advice that he gave her regarding a return to action.

Henry spoke of Chris Nowinski, whose career was ground to a halt due to concussion issues, and said Bliss had a really bad time with post-concussion issues, saying she had no memory of flights, she had vertigo and couldn't stand up straight. A further concussion made matters worse, but Bliss is now ready to return to action.

Mark Henry revealed he advised Bliss only to return when she was ready, and that - while there's no set date - Bliss could return as soon as next week. You can hear the entire clip below.

"She came back too soon and was in a bad place, but she's fine and has been cleared." @TheMarkHenry gives a health update on #RAW Superstar @AlexaBliss_WWE and reveals the advice he gave to her about making her return to the ring. pic.twitter.com/qEiDNVKJRr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 4, 2018

What's next?

Well, who knows? Mark Henry claims Bliss could be back as soon as next week, and only time will tell! We'll keep you updated as and when we get it.

